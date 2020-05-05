Macnificos is a store specializing in the sale of products compatible with Apple devices, as well as iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, Apple Watch and other peripherals from the company. Just launched a new promotion with limited units smartphones, tablets and computers of the bitten apple, as well as accessories for the smart watch, headphones or speakers, among others.

13 “MacBook Air: one of the lightest laptops from Apple with 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD for 1,249.00 euros 999.00 euros.

Apple MacBook Air MVFK2Y / A Intel Core i5 / 8GB / 128GB SSD / 13.3 “Silver 2019

iPhone XS: One of the last generation Apple high-end smartphones is downgraded to Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Silver

iPad Air (2019)– The third generation iPad tablet from the Air line has been updated with a 10.5 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM and compatibility with premium Apple Pencil generation and the Smart Keyboard.With 256 GB and Wi-Fi + Cellular connection we have it for 859.00 euros 689.00 euros.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, 256GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch: This battery has been designed exclusively for the Apple Watch, and allows the watch to be recharged for several days (up to 63 hours of additional power), making it a must-have accessory for travel and commuting. Weighing 70 grams, it is compatible with all generations of the smartwatch. Its price is 59.99 euros 24.99 euros.

Belkin Boost Charge 2K External battery for Apple Watch (MFi certified, Power Bank for Apple Watch, Portable Charger for Apple Watch 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1)

Sonos One Wi-Fi Smart Speaker– With an updated processor, Bluetooth BLE and more memory, the Sonos One is a smart speaker that supports AirPlay 2 or the Sonos app that can be controlled by voice. It can be used with Alexa or Google Assistant, and is in black or white at Macnificos for 229.00 euros 175.00 euros.

Sonos One smart speaker with Amazon Alexa voice control & Google assistant, wifi connection and AirPlay compatibility on iOS devices, white color

1TB USB-C Samsung T5 External SSD: SSD hard drives provide a faster experience in data transfers. Due to its size (similar to a credit card) it is very easy to carry and can be protected with a password and hardware encryption. The transfer rate is up to 540 MB / s, it weighs 51 grams. It sells for 249.99 euros 164.99 euros.

Samsung MU-PA1T0B, T5 Solid State Drive External SSD USB, 1TB, Black

Stockholm Urban Bluetooth Headphones: headphones with a design similar to that of AirPods with a range of up to 14 hours. The charging case allows them to be fully recharged up to 3 times. Available in four colors, they can be purchased for 89.99 euros 59.99 euros.

Urbanista Stockholm 14H Durable True Wireless Headphones Bluethooth 5.0 with Charging Case, Touch Controls and Headphones with Micro Dual Compatible with Android and iOS – Olive Green

Linksys Velop AC6600 mesh Wi-Fi system– Improve your home Wi-Fi wireless connection with the Linksys Velop AC6600 triple dynamic band system, which provides superior performance for smooth streaming of 4K content or online play. The three-unit pack is reduced to 299.99 euros.

Linksys WHW0303 – Velop WiFi Tri-Band Mesh System for the Whole Home (AC6600 WiFi Router / Extender, no interruptions, parental controls, up to 525 m², 3-node package, white)

Aiino Sawhet conference lens for iPad and MacBook: If you use your iPad or MacBook for group video conferencing and want to improve the coverage angle, the Aiino Sawhet lens is a professional ultra-wide-angle lens designed exclusively for these Apple devices that provides 180º of vision. It is on sale for 79.99 euros 69.99 euros.

AIINO Sawhet – Video Conferencing Lens, Face Time, Full HD Video and Photos, for MacBook Air, Pro, iPad – Silver Aluminum

LG 24MK400H-B Full HD Monitor– This monitor with a Full HD LED-backlit panel has low power consumption and a 1-millisecond response time, ideal for working at home, watching content and playing video games. It incorporates AMD RADEON FreeSync technology for smoother moving images in high-resolution games. It is for 149.99 euros 109.99 euros.

LG 24MK400H-B – 59.8 cm (23.8 “) FHD Gaming Monitor with TN Panel (1920 x 1080 pixels, 16: 9, 1 ms, 75Hz, 250 cd / m², 1000: 1, NTSC> 72% ) Matte black

