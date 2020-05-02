It is inevitable that when you announce a new smartphone, if you want it and you have finished paying for the mobile you use, you will sell it second hand. So another person can benefit from the mobile and you get your new phone at a lower cost. It is a ‘win-win’ for everyone, since even Samsung and Apple have plans like ‘bring us your old mobile and give it in exchange for a new one’. For this reason, in times like this, in which we usually have the presentations of the new models of the major brands, the sale of second-hand smartphones skyrockets.

Sales of second-hand phones increase

This year we have not had Mobile World Congress, but this has not prevented companies from making announcements of their new models, such as Samsung or Huawei for example. And it is that February is the month in which some of the star smartphones of large companies are announced, and March is when they are put on sale, which affects the market for the sale of these second-hand devices.

We verified this first hand in a study prepared by the Milanuncios website, one of the most prominent in Spain on ‘pre-owned’ articles, which foresees a 19% increase in the offer of second-hand Android smartphones this month March. And is that the figures speak for themselves: The annual market for the sale of smartphones amounted to more than 200,000 ads and 62.3 million euros in 2019.

iPhone, the king of the second hand

If we look exclusively at mobile brands, the study reviews that Apple is the most popular manufacturer on the second-hand market. In total, during 2019 they were published 80,407 Apple terminal ads, with a value of more than 32 million euros. Thus, the Average price of the iPhone in this market is € 409.

According to Milanuncios, iPhone users “put their old devices on sale mainly in January and October, the first coinciding with Christmas and the second with the arrival of the new iPhone on the market.” Thus, in January, 8,608 ads worth 3.4 million euros and in October 8,323 ads valued at more than € 3 million.

In March, the star month of Android, they were published 7,048 iPhone ads reaching a value of more than € 2.8 million. In other words, it represents more than a third of the entire offer this month.

Samsung the most popular during March

Focusing on operating systems, and given the enormous expansion of Android in the world, mobiles with this OS “moved more than 29 million euros in the second-hand market and they were published 120,404 ads in 2019 ”, which constitutes 59.6% of the market for smartphones for sale. During that year, the months in which more Android smartphones went on sale with an average price of € 244 per terminal were:

– March: 12,012 ads

– January: 11,370

– April: 10,658

And although Apple is the most popular brand in general, there is a month in which it is surpassed, since the third month of the year Samsung is queen. According to data from the consultancy GFK, Samsung is also the best-selling in Spain with a market share of 31.1%.

In March, coinciding with the outlet in stores of the Galaxy S20, there has been an increase in announcements of older Samsung Galaxy models, denoting Samsung users who want to get the new terminal. In second position we have Huawei with 3,020 ads and a market value of more than 649,000 euros.