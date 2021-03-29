Sales of public debt increased almost 79% on average in 2021

(Bloomberg) – Governments issued, on average, 78.5% more debt so far this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to weekly automated news compiled by Bloomberg.

In total, they sold 50% more debt through March 25, according to the calculations. The pace of issuance has increased as the authorities increase fiscal stimuli to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Monitoring changes in the supply of government bonds can help identify changes in bond yields and underlying budget balances.

The United States and Japan were the biggest sellers this year, issuing $ 4.1 trillion and $ 1.7 trillion, respectively. Both countries issued almost 50% more debt each.

The Netherlands led the way after a more than eight-fold increase in emissions, for a total of $ 222 billion compared to $ 27 billion in the same period in 2020.

The US, Germany, the UK, Australia and Mexico are among the countries that have been selling a record amount of debt in the first three months, according to data collected over a decade ago.

Poland, Turkey, Argentina, Russia and Nigeria reduced the sale of bonds and other debt instruments.

This year, automated bond issuance news released weekly covered 37 countries.

