Sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Spain grow in March 2021

Throughout March 2021, sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Spain totaled 3,562 units, which compared to the same period of the previous year represents a great growth of 464.50%. The plug-in hybrid car maintains its upward trend.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles maintain the upward trend with which they started this year. In March 2021 the plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain reached the 3,562 units. This result, if compared with that obtained in the same month of the previous year, represents a strong 464.50% growth. Now, it is a rise, in part, virtual.

When analyzing these sales figures, we must bear in mind that in March 2020 the state of alarm was established in Spain with the aim of stopping the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic. This measure forced the closing of the dealerships, which meant the practical suspension of commercial activity in our territory. At this time the market share of the plug-in hybrid car is 3.35%.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Spain in March 2021

This result has a direct impact on the accumulated data. And it is that, during the period between the months of January and March, new plug-in hybrid car registrations reached 7,159 units, 116.02% more than in the quarter of last year.

Regarding the plug-in hybrid passenger cars, the figures are practically the same, since the vast majority of plug-in hybrids sold are of this nature. In March, 3,551 plug-in hybrid passenger cars were marketed (+ 465.45%), while in the first quarter of 2021 7,142 units were reached, 116.16% more than in 2020.

The 5 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain in March 2021

And what have been the best-selling electrified and plug-in models? The ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spainhas undergone major changes compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. Just take a look at the Top 5. The Peugeot 3008 Hybrid wins. It is one of the best plug-in hybrid SUVs and, in addition, the first option when buying a car with this type of mechanics.

Video test of the SEAT León e-Hybrid, one of the new plug-in hybrids that have arrived in Spain

In second place falls on the Mercedes GLA, and closing the podium, in third place, appears the Renault Captur. By the way, the five most registered plug-in hybrids are SUV-type vehicles.

RankingModelSales Mar’211Peugeot 30083702Mercedes GLA1783Renault Captur1684Citroën C5 Aircross1645Jeep Compass136