Sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Spain close April 2021 in positive

In April 2021, plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain reached 3,076 units. This volume, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a growth of 4,782%. This is a largely unreal climb. Electrified vehicles continue to gain ground.

The plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain closed the month of April 2021 with a total of 3,076 units. This sales volume, if compared to that harvested in the same period last year, represents a strong impressive growth of 4,782.54%. Now, we must start from the basis that it is a rise that, to a large extent, is unreal.

It is important to bear in mind that in April 2020 commercial activity was practically completely paralyzed in Spanish territory due to the measures imposed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Now, if we put the spotlight on 2019, when “the coronavirus factor” does not make an appearance, we will see that the registrations of plug-in hybrid cars rose by 362.6%.

The Renault Captur E-Tech remains one of the most popular plug-in hybrids

At the moment the plug-in hybrid car has a market share of 3.19%. It is a very interesting option for electric mobility. And in the accumulated period, between January and April 2021, new plug-in hybrid car registrations totaled 10,235 units, 4,908.20% more than in 2020.

The plug-in hybrid passenger car sales they are practically the same as previously mentioned. And it is that the vast majority of plug-in hybrids marketed in Spain are passenger cars. In April the volume reached 3,055 units and in the first four months it was 10,197 copies respectively.

The 5 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain in April 2021

And what have been the best-selling models? The Top 5 of best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain during April it is similar to that of previous months. The victory is for the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid. It is one of the best plug-in hybrid SUVs and, on this occasion, it claims to have been the first choice when buying a car with this type of mechanics.

Video test of the Ford Kuga PHEV, one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid SUVs in Spain

The Ford Kuga comes second and, closing the podium, in third position, we have the Renault Captur. Nor should we lose sight of the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid that is consolidated at the top of the table. The Mercedes GLA was the best-selling luxury plug-in hybrid SUV.

The 5 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain in April 2021

RankingModelSales Apr’211Peugeot 30082322Ford Kuga1833Renault Captur1704Citroën C5 Aircross1655Mercedes GLA157