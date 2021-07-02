Sales of passenger cars June 2021: The first semester closes with little joy

Car sales are still trying to come back, although without complete success. During last June a total of 96,785 units were registered, which represents a growth of 17% compared to the same period in 2020. But of course, we already know that the data from last year are not to be taken into account. Comparing with June 2019 there is a decrease of almost 26%.

Something similar happens if we compare the semester, the accumulated of the year. From January to June, a total of 456,833 units were registered, representing a 34% increase. However, if we do the comparison with the first semester of 2019 that 34% becomes negativeIn other words, two-thirds of the cars that were sold two years ago are currently being sold.

Channel registrations

Rental

Without a doubt, the channel that has suffered the worst since the beginning of the pandemic has been the rent a car, that of rent a car. Logically, these companies hardly acquired vehicles because tourism was practically zero. Therefore, and although the other channels also greatly reduced their acquisitions, this has been the worst stopped.

If we compare the data for June 2021 with those of the same month of 2020, we find a growth of no less than 196%, having registered 29,169 units. The result for the entire semester is exactly 100%, that is, twice, with a total of 114,085 vehicles purchased.

Companies

In the sixth month of this year the business channel It has bought 31,347 passenger cars, which is only 12% more than in 2020. If we take a look at the accumulated for the year, we are talking about 167,755 registered units, this figure representing 40% more than in 2020. Hopefully it will continue this course for many months.

Related article:

Sales of passenger cars June 2019: Are sales to individuals at risk?

Related article:

Passenger car sales June 2020: Still in negative values, but “recovering”

Individuals

Much worse luck has run the channel individuals, which does not finish raising its head. It is true that many clients are betting on alternatives such as leasing or renting, but even so, the data is worrying. In June there have been decline 19% compared to 2020, and 28% compared to 2019.

The comparisons of the semester are not exactly too good either. If we look at the data for 2020, in this 2021 the growth has been only 8%, accounting for 174,993 units. Very bad data considering that the first six months of 2020 were terrible. If we look further back to 2019, the fall represents about 45%.

Source – ANFAC