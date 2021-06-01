Sales of new cars fell in Colombia: in May 2021 there were only 14,684 units

The consequences of indefinite national strike They also had a strong impact on the sales of new cars in Colombia, because according to Fenalco and the RUNT figures, in May only 14,864 units, what a 34% drop with respect to 2019, and that left this month as the second worst of the year in this matter.

Again we reiterate that the point of comparison, like last April, is with respect to 2019, because during these two months of 2020 there was a closure of the industry due to the mandatory isolation that caused the pandemic, which blurred the figures. In fact, if you compare May with the same month of 2020 results in a growth of 64.6%.

Top 5 brands in the accumulated of the year 2021. May

With that scenario in mind, in the accumulated of the year it is reported that they go 90,594 new vehicles registered in Colombia, which represents a 6.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2019, but an increase of 50.1% compared to the same period 2020.

Among the positive news is the increase in enrollment of the 71.5% and 239% of the segments cargo vehicles and hybrid and electric vehicles, with respect to the first five months of 2020.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars in May 2021

The top 5 of the brands that sold the most in May they were Renault, Chevrolet, Mazda, Toyota and Nissan. Similar organization is given for accumulated sales in the year.

The top 5 of the cars best sellers in may They went to the Renault Duster, the Renault Kwid, the Mazda Cx-30, the Chevrolet Onix, and the Chevrolet Tracker in that order.

In May the segment of electric vehicles grew by 80.4% and that of the hybrids a 230.3%.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars in the accumulated of 2021. May

May it was like the second month of the year lowest in sales of new cars. First of all it remains January when they were sold, according to the Runt figures, 14,327 units.