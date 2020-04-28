The Cuponation portal has analyzed the evolution of the weekly growth of traffic and transactions according to the categories of products in electronic commerce. The numbers817 companies from different sectors are taken into accountduring the first four weeks of confinement.

The ones that grew the most in fashion and accessories transactions with increases that reached 111.16% weekly.

Throughout the weeks of closure, the interest of buyers has evolved. While during the first two weeks the categories that most increased online traffic were health and beauty, fashion, babies or electronics, with traffic growths of up to 87%; During the following two weeks, food and beverages, entertainment, insurance and sports stood out, with an increase in traffic of up to 50%.

Regarding transactions, in the first weeks of confinement the categories that experienced the most growth werefashion and accessorieswith growths reaching 111.16% weekly, orHealth and Beauty, whose weekly growth reached 121.44%. With the passage of time and the needs due to isolation, during the second period the categories that have experienced the greatest growth in the number of transactions areautomotive(up to 100% weekly growth),food and drinks(up to 61.38% weekly growth) orbabies(up to 48.72%).

During these weeks, in the first days there was a break in online sales, which went up with sales ofsports articles and subscriptions to online entertainment platforms. Consumption prior to confinement is now being normalized with increases even above the usual sales figures for fashion or drug items.

Special mention, due to its importance in terms of household supplies, deserves thesales of food products. With continuous growth, both in traffic to web portals and in the number of transactions. During the third week of confinement I experienced asignificant increase of 30.96% in traffic and 61.38% in transactionscompared to the previous week.

