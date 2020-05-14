The retail sector is perhaps one of the most concerned that the economic recovery begins in Mexico. Firms like Oxxo, Coppel, Liverpool and El Palacio de Hierro have seen falls in their sales, which although they are not the same for each brand, do add up when the reading is done in a total way in the sector.

The closure of non-essential activities as well as the containment measures hit especially in the sector.

A crisis worse than in times of influenza

Since the end of last March, the Government of Mexico City decreed the closure of shopping malls and department stores, a situation that put the business of many establishments in check in the capital of the country.

With this in mind, it was calculated that with this measure, about 338 shopping malls they would have closed their operations, which generated millionaire forecasts in losses, greater than those registered when the influenza outbreak paralyzed this sector for between 10 and 20 days.

At that time, and for that particular crisis, the Ministry of Health reported that the temporary closure of cinemas, shopping centers, restaurants and retail chains, would have generated economic losses by 40 billion pesos.

With more than 30 days without activities, the calculated impact for this new epidemic will be even greater and the latest estimates provided by the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) give a first look at what has already been stopped earning.

Less 22.9 percent

According to this association, sales in nominal terms fell in stores equal (those that have more than one year of operation) by 22.9 percent during the month of April, compared to what was recorded the same month but last year .

This translates into a significant drop derived from the closure of department stores and a decrease in traffic from other units such as supermarkets.

If you read the local stores, which consider the stores opened during the last twelve months, the sales slump was calculated at 19.9 percent.

In pesos and cents, the sales accumulated during the fourth month of this year, reached 396.6 million pesos, less than 401.2 million pesos registered for the same month of 2019.

It is important to mention that the Antad is made up of more than more than 62 thousand stores and the total sales area of ​​these establishments totals more than 23 million meters squares. Among its affiliated stores, brands such as 7-Eleven, Oxxo, Chedraui, Soriana, La Comer, Coppel, Liverpool, Sears, and the Palacio de Hierro stand out.

Without a certain date for the reactivation to begin and with the sales lost by one of the strongest seasons (May 10) for many of the stores that make up the retail sector, it is possible that the balance of the following month, will report a drop still more pronounced.

