Wall street records falls of 1% after accuse the US of China of provoking by mistake the coronavirus pandemic due to a security breach in a laboratory in Wuhan. The markets thus discount the tensions between the two largest economies in the world with special attention to Warren Buffett.

The Oracle of Omaha has liquidated 4,000 million dollars of investments in airlines because of the outbreak and the sector becomes one of the most declining this Monday.

“Buffett invests long-term, so his decision reflects his firm belief that the airline industry faces challenges in the future, “say Fundstrat experts. Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines and southwest Airlines lead the falls alongside Boeing.

On Washington’s accusations against Beijing, Donald trump He claimed Sunday that an “error” was the cause of the spread of the pandemic, although he did not present any evidence to support such statements.

“I think they made a horrible mistake and didn’t want to admit itTrump said. The comments came hours after the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that “there was clear evidence” that the virus emerged from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. “My opinion is that they made a mistake. They tried to cover it, they tried to turn it off. It’s like a fire, “Trump said.” You know, it’s really like trying to put out a fire. They couldn’t put out the fire. “

In economic matters, The US begins to allow the reopening of businesses non-essential in some of its states. A measure that coincides with the 24 deadliest hours of the virus in the country, according to data from the who collected between Thursday and Friday of last week. More of 3.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, of which 1.1 million have been registered in American territory.

“We hope that equities remain volatile as markets struggle to strike a balance between containment, data and potential vaccines, “analysts at UBS.

Across the Atlantic, the Ibex opens month with falls of 3% before the aforementioned tension between China and the US. Arcelor reacts especially with falls and the other side of the coin is being Telefónica, which celebrates a possible merger between O2 and Liberty Global in the United Kingdom.

Finally, in Asia red has also been imposed with force, especially in Hong Kong. The region’s stock markets are also discounting the resurrection of the trade war in the midst of a health crisis.

