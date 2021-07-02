Sales increased in June 2021

According to the registration information registered by the Runt, the report of the automotive sector as of June 2021 prepared by Fenalco and Andi reports 20,417 new registrations during this month and a total of 111,011 at the end of the first semester of 2021. The registrations corresponding to hybrid vehicles had an important behavior during June.

Making the comparison not with 2020 but with 2019, the figures for June showed an increase of 4.9%, while those corresponding to the first semester represented a fall of 4.3%. Hybrid vehicles added a total of 2,106 license plates during June, while the electric ones barely added 50; At the end of the first semester, hybrids and electric vehicles totaled 6,887 registrations.

Sales, Top 5 lines June 2021

As for the best-selling models during June 2021, the big surprise was the Toyota Corolla that climbed to first place with 1,210 registrations, followed by the Renault Kwid which had 959 units. Closing the top 5 were followed by the Chevrolet Joy (948), Renault Duster (918) and Kia Picanto (609).

However, in the accumulated of the year it is the Duster that leads (5,089), with the Mazda CX-30 very close (4,975). East top 5 of the lines with the most registrations in the accumulated of the year It is completed by the Renault Kwid (4,712), the Chevrolet Onix (3,884) and the Renault Stepway (3,701).

sales, Top 5 brands accumulated June 2021

Brand registrations in June put Renault in the lead with 4,069 units with a very comfortable lead over Chevrolet with 2,910 license plates. Toyota hit 2,124, Nissan 1,799 and Volkswagen 1,301. Renault also retains the lead in the accumulated of the year with 22,834 units, followed by Chevrolet with 19,017. Mazda ranks third with 11,044 records, Nissan in fourth with 9,055 and Toyota with 7,905.

For its part, In the motorcycle segment Andemos reported 61,377 new license plates in June for a total of 323,865 units at the end of the first semester, projecting to close this 2021 with about 715,000 registrations.