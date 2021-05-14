sales grow 81%, but if there is a clear winner, it is the Chromebook

Laptops are throwing it away. This is said by the latest data from Strategy Analytics, which reveals that in the first quarter of 2021 81% more laptops were sold than in the same period of 2020.

This data is absolutely spectacular, and shows how the sector has emerged very strengthened from a pandemic that has triggered sales for both Windows and macOS laptops, but that It has especially done so in the case of Chromebooks, which were sold 174% more.

The rebirth of laptops

The data from this consultancy reveals that laptop manufacturers had an exceptional first quarter: all grew and almost doubled their sales compared to last year, and only Dell was a bit disappointing with 37% growth which otherwise would have been exceptional as well.

The joy was contagious both large and small manufacturers, included within the group ‘Others’ and that sold 96% more than in the same period of 2020.

However, things got especially striking when differentiating by operating system. This is where, according to these data, Windows grew less (a remarkable 66%, but it is more difficult to grow when you already have so much quota and sales).

What is clear is that especially where there was an absolute protagonist: Chrome OS and its Chromebooks. This operating system increased its sales by 174%. 12.1 million Chromebooks were sold in the last three months, something that shows that Google’s platform is gaining more and more ground.

In fact sold more than twice as many laptops as Apple, although it is also true that Chromebook prices are a fraction of the equipment sold with macOS and that, by the way, they seem to have performed very well after the jump to ARM architecture with M1 chips.

It will be difficult that these results are maintained for a long time, especially considering that the light is already being seen at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Be that as it may, the truth is that the market is very lively and the renewed competition between AMD and Intel It is helping to stimulate interest in teams that will continue to be important for this scenario that we seem to face and in which teleworking will be much more common.

More information | Strategy Analytics