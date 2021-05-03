Sales fell in April 2021: they were 19,000 new vehicles but in the year it grows

Growth slowed in April that the automotive sector had been showing in Colombia well they were sold 19,021 new vehicles which means that this month it was penultimate so far this year, only ahead of January when little more than 14 thousand units.

In the report of Fenalco, and according to the figures of RUNT, the fall in the month was 3.8 percent if compared with the same period of 2019. The comparison with April 2020 is not made because that month was atypical due to pandemic and only 217 vehicles were sold before the mandatory closure.

Within the figures he handles Let’s walk, vehicle sales hybrid and electric on April also went down with respect to the previous months and this month is the penultimate in absolute figures sales for this segment with less than 1,000 units.

Car sales figures in Colombia

However, in the accumulated of the year vehicle sales grow 2.1 percent, With almost 76 thousand vehicles, if compared to the first four months of 2019 and a 47.6% more growth compared to the same period of 2020, which is not so indicative due to the aforementioned situation.

A similar situation is experienced by hybrid and electric cars, because they also have an important growth in the accumulated of the year, which is almost 250%, compared to the same period of 2020.

Top 5 brands in April 2021

Brands, unchanged

The Top 5 brands that sell the most in Colombia remains no changes in the month, nor in the accumulated of the year. Stay ahead Renault more than 2,000 units advantage over your more close competitor, Chevrolet.

Top 5 of the brands in the accumulated 2021

Surprise in the best-selling vehicles

Where there were big changes was among the best-selling vehicles, because the truck Renault duster was the number 1 vehicle in sales in Colombia in April, followed closely by the Mazda cx-30. The latter maintains the lead for the year.

Among automobiles is now the Renault kwid the one that beats the pulse in the month and in the accumulated of the year to Chevrolet Onix.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars April 2021

FACT

To highlight the enrollment increase of 78% and 249.4% of the segments of cargo and hybrid and electric vehicles, regarding the first four months 2020.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars accumulated in 2021

MOTORCYCLES

In April they were sold 52,558 new motorcycles, which meant a 10.7% growth, with regard april 2019. In the accumulated of first four months of the year go 212,098 units with an increase of 45.1%, with respect to the same period of 2020.