If the recession is the daughter of the pandemic, as the government says, or the quarantine, as critics of the long confinement suggest, the truth is that she prohibited the very strong drop in sales on Father’s Day, which would thus have two severe grandmothers.

According to Fedecámaras, the drop in sales in the businesses of the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires was an overwhelming 60%, as well as a survey by the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Enterprises (CAME), based on a survey of 750 stores in across the country, said that the drop with respect to the sales of Father’s Day 2019 averaged 44.2%, with two items that fell less than half the level of sales, perfumery, where sales fell 55.7%, and Footwear and Leather Goods, where sales were 56.4% lower than those of Father’s Day 2019.

Merchants from Capital and Greater Buenos Aires managed to work, despite the restrictions imposed by the quarantine. They went to sales through the WhatsApp App, with a choice of products by catalog, but there were inspections and closings of galleries, “which further damaged the distressing situation, since the potential clients could not even schedule the phone numbers of the businesses, ”says the Fedecámaras report, which also states that the average gift value was $ 1,500.

The movement was much lower than that of other celebrations and also thousands of businesses closed because they could not pay rents, fees and / or salaries, said the head of Fedecámaras, Rubén Manusovich.

The establishments located in the most commercial areas, Once, Flores, Belgrano, Palermo, Caballito, remained closed, the controls in the commercial galleries were tightened and electronic commerce could hardly cushion the impact, which otherwise would have been even worse. About 10,000 AMBA businesses; Fedecámaras estimated, activities have already ceased.

The CAME survey; which covered the entire country, recorded somewhat smaller falls, but also very strong, to the point that only 4.9% of the SME businesses surveyed (that is, less than one in twenty) showed some increase in sales and 88.7% sold less.

Likewise, according to the CAME report, the sale of gifts brought something a bit of relief and even, he pointed out, it is possible that it will continue doing so in the coming days, taking into account that due to the lack of meeting children with parents, due to quarantine, gifts will continue to be purchased in the coming days.

But beyond that hope-consolation is the fact that -as the entity pointed out- « Quarantine and loss of household income were primarily responsible for the meager result. »

The CAME survey also clarifies that two provinces, Chaco and Jujuy, were not included, which postponed the celebration until June 12 as they restored strict limitations on the movement of people and the closure of shops, due to the increase in infections.

Some provinces had better and in the Metropolitan Area (Capital Federal and Conurbano) online sales rose but fell in physical stores. Even the businesses that remained open sold little and electronic invoicing increased 5.8% discounted inflation, compared to the same date last year.

Another problem was the low variety of products, due to supply problems, especially in cell phones and electronic items. The average ticket (for the 750 SME businesses surveyed by CAME across the country) was $ 1,400, 40% more than in 2019, a smaller increase than 45% year-on-year inflation.

Other aspects detected in the CAME survey:

-The largest annual fall occurred in Footwear and Leather Goods: 56.4%. « Discontinuous models were sold, and low-value products like slippers. »

-ANDhe item with the lowest decline was Hardware and Hardware, with an annual decrease of 30.8%. Mostly power tools were sold. Perhaps to save at home with housework.

-In clothing, the quantities sold decreased 48.7%, with a lot of sales on the hour and supply problems, especially for winter merchandise.

-In Computer accessories, cell phones and electronic products, sales fell 45.7% annually. The shortage of cell phone models limited sales and in some cases prices hit limits on credit cards. In addition, there were delays in the delivery of tablets and audio products. For the sector, they said, « it was a missed date ». Exchange control tribulations.