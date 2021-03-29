Salerm Puente Genil takes all three points against Ciudad de Lucena (0-1)

03/28/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The Salerm Puente Genil added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Lucena City, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the Lucena City Stadium. The Lucena City came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against Gerena. For his part, the Salerm Puente Genil had to settle for a 1-1 draw against La Palma CF. Thanks to this result, the Pontanese team is fourth, while the Lucena City he is second at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for the Pontanese team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Ezequiel at 78 minutes, thus ending the match with the score of 0-1.

The technician of the Lucena City, Dimas Carrasco, gave entry to the field to Alvaro Perez, Toni Perez, Roldan and rose replacing Victor Morillo, Marcos Pérez, Mario Ruiz placeholder image and Salvi, while on the part of the Salerm Puente Genil, Diego Caro replaced Canty, Ivan Henares and Jorge by Chenkam, Ezequiel and Cat.

In the duel the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Nacho and Mario Ruiz placeholder image.

With 30 points, the team of Diego Caro was located in fourth place in the table, with a position of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the team led by Dimas Carrasco it was placed in second position with 37 points, in a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the game.

The next commitment of the First Phase of Third Division for the Lucena City is against La Palma CF, Meanwhile he Salerm Puente Genil will face the Seville C.

Data sheetCity of Lucena:Álex Lázaro, Salvi (Rosa, min.83), Pablo Gallardo, Víctor Morillo (Álvaro Pérez, min.63), Marcos Pérez (Toni Pérez, min.63), Adrian Ruiz, Mario Ruiz (Roldán, min.83), Nacho, Alan, Juan Delgado and MichaelSalerm Puente Genil:Cristian, Edu Chia, Núñez, Ruiz, Carmona, Salva Vegas, Chenkam (Canty, min.71), Migue García, Siles, Gato (Jorge, min.91) and Ezequiel (Iván Henares, min.86)Stadium:Lucena City StadiumGoals:Ezequiel (0-1, min. 78)