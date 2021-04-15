Salerm Puente Genil and Ceuta split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/14/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

The Salerm Puente Genil and the Ceuta tied to one in the match held this Wednesday in the Municipal Stadium Manuel Polinario. The Salerm Puente Genil wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 2-1 loss in the previous match against Xerez Deportivo. On the visitors’ side, the Ceuta He came from winning 2-0 in his fiefdom at San Roque Lepe in the last game held. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in sixth position, while the Ceuta he came in fifth place at the end of the duel.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half luck came for him Salerm Puente Genil, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Canty at 74 minutes. Tied the Ceuta by means of a goal in his own goal of Carmona just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, ending the match with the score of 1-1.

The technician of the Salerm Puente Genil, Diego Caro, gave entry to the field to Canty, Carmona, German Y Ezequiel replacing Save Vegas, Joseca, Jorge Y Christian, while on the part of the Ceuta, Jose Juan Romero replaced David castro, Isolate, David Leon Y Chakir for Melo, Misffut, Ismael Y Hinojosa.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one of them to the Salerm Puente Genil (Ivan Henares) and two to Ceuta (Cap Y Alexander).

At the moment, the Salerm Puente Genil he is left with 34 points and the Ceuta with 33 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Xerez, Meanwhile he Ceuta will play against him Lucena City.

Data sheetSalerm Puente Genil:Cristian, Siles, Cano, Joseca (Carmona, min. 49), Edu Chia, Ruiz, Jorge (Germán, min. 71), Christian (Ezequiel, min. 75), Iván Henares, Chenkam and Salva Vegas (Canty, min. 46)Ceuta:Isi Jareño, Víctor González, Capa, Jaime Morales, Benji, Jalid, Hinojosa (Chakir, min.89), Misffut (Aisar, min.77), Ismael (David León, min.89), Reina and Melo (David Castro, min.76)Stadium:Municipal Stadium Manuel PolinarioGoals:Canty (1-0, min. 74) and Carmona (1-1, min. 89)