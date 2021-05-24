Sale of used homes falls in the US to prices at record levels

Miami World / Diario las Americas

The price of used homes in the United States hit a new record in April and home sales fell for the third month in a row due to a shortage of options in the market.

According to a document released on Friday by the National Federation of Realtors (NAR), the average price of a used home rose 19.1% in 12 months to $ 341,600.

Resales of housing fell 2.7% in April compared to March.

In February the fall was 6.6% and in March 3.7%.

Despite the decline in the last three months, the number of home sales between January and April is 20% higher than the same period in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

The demand for new homes in the United States increased by 4.3% in January, keeping the housing market as one of the most robust sectors of the economy.

“Sales would have been even higher if companies could have built faster,” estimated Robert Frick, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, at the time.

“The offer is one side of the issue, and for many citizens who are trying to buy their first home, the increase in prices is leaving them out of the market,” he added.