With only 55,700 new vehicles sold in April, the Brazilian market registered the worst monthly result for the sector since February 1999. Last month, the first full of restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, business fell 76% in relation to April last year and 66% compared to March, when limitations for industry and commerce began.

In the first four months of the year, sales of automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses fell 27% compared to the same period in 2019, with 613.8 thousand units. “We went back to the numbers 28 years ago; this is hurting”, says the president of the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), Alarico Assumpção Júnior.

According to him, the low sales performance is the result of the closing of dealerships, mainly in São Paulo, which a year ago accounted for 26% of the vehicle market in the country. In April, this participation was 0.9%. “If this situation continues, about 30% of resellers will fail”, he predicts. The sector has 7,300 stores, including those for motorcycles and agricultural machinery.

Assumpção affirms that the concessionaires are able to follow all the rules foreseen to avoid contamination by the coronavirus. Asked if consumers would not be afraid to buy cars in this moment of uncertainty, he replies that, “with open doors it will be our job to find customers”.

The executive points out that, despite the efforts of all companies to promote online sales, “the Brazilian consumer still prefers to go to the resale, look and touch the car”.

Only the segment of automobiles and light commercial vehicles had a 77% drop in sales last month compared to the same month of 2019. In the accumulated result for the year, the retraction is 27%.

Ricardo Bacellar, responsible in Brazil for the automotive area of ​​the consultancy KPMG, points out that, in the last two months, vehicle sales in the country fell 50%, more than in two years – between 2014 and 2016, at the height of the crisis that led to the impeachment of then President Dilma Rousseff, the drop was 30%.

As of 2017, the sector was recovering and hoped to return to the home of 3 million units sold, a mark it last reached five years ago. Now, automakers executives predict a market between 25% and 40% lower than last year, which had sales of 2.78 million vehicles. “In two months the market passed the registered mark in the accumulated of two years”, says Bacellar.

The president of Fenabrave also informs that he awaits urgent measures to help the automotive sector, which operates without liquidity. Together with leaders of the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) and the National Union of Components Industry (Sindipeças), he has met with representatives of the Ministry of Economy, BNDES and the public and private financial sector to discuss a special credit line.

“We need working capital to get through this pandemic,” says Assumpção. He says the government has been sensitized to the situation and expects action soon. The sector also demands postponement of payment of federal taxes and installments of debts when companies resume activities.

Bacellar, from KPMG, he also believes that there will be convergence between companies and the government in relation to a relief program. He recalls that the automotive industry as a whole accounted for a third of the federal government’s tax collection in 2019 and employs more than 1 million people. “Nobody is interested in the industry going bankrupt.”

Assumpção says that, for the time being, resellers are retaining employees and most of them have adopted measures foreseen in MP 936, such as reduced hours and wages.

If sales of motorcycles and agricultural machines are added, Fenabrave has 930,900 units sold from January to April, compared to 1,244 million units in the same four months of 2019. “This demonstrates the result of the so-called sudden stop of our economy and the inoperability of most of the concessionaires due to the quarantine, decreed by the States,” said the executive.

Resumption of production. Some automakers are starting to resume activities partly, as well as auto parts manufacturers. Last week, truck and bus manufacturers Scania and Volkswagen / MAN returned to operation.

Last Monday, the 4th, it was the turn of the automakers Renault and BMW and the truck brands DAF and Volvo (which also makes buses) to reopen the factories.

Audi returns are expected throughout this month, FCA Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Volkswagen. Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Peugeot Citroën and Toyota marked the return of workers to the assembly lines throughout June.

Next Friday, Anfavea will release production data – probably the worst in the sector’s history, as 63 of the 65 factories in the country had their doors closed since mid-March -, jobs and exports.

