While the ball does not roll, important decisions are made behind the scenes. On Friday, clubs in the A and B series and the CBF chose the companies that will take care of the Brasileirão TV rights negotiations abroad, between 2020 and 2023. It is a necessary process that has been dragging on for years – it passed through successive comings and goings, agreements that ended up in court, such as that of BR Foot, in 2017 – and that never received due attention from the entity and the clubs themselves.

The choice, however, again seems risky.

The winner of the bid was Global Sports Rights Management, which will have the rights to broadcast on open TV, closed TV, pay per view and streaming worldwide, except in Portuguese-speaking countries, which belong to Grupo Globo. Regardless of having presented the best proposal, GSRM is a dangerous bet, recently it was accused of defrauding the competition of international rights of the Argentine championship, having even been removed from the process by the twin clubs and the AFA. According to CBF, competition here does not is completed, will now enter a second phase, “when the selected companies will undergo validation of the scope of work, compliance with governance and compliance rules, presentation of financial guarantees and formalization of contractual instruments”. It remains to be seen how far the GSRM’s past – which has already been called Argentina Sports Rights Management – will weigh in this final analysis and provide the security that the process needs.

The risks of a negotiation like this with Global are not new here. Brazilian clubs, individually or collectively, are users and instead of making the wrong choices in relations with foreign companies and investors. There are the cases of Flamengo with ISL, which led to the impeachment of former President Edmundo Santos Silva, Vasco with Bank of America, Corinthians with the MSI of Iranian Kia Joorabchian. They all ended without a happy ending.

Brazilian football, in spite of our Jabuticaba calendar and the ungrateful time zone for Northern Hemisphere markets, has the potential to grow abroad. Flamengo 2019, although a point outside the curve, having a European coach and players who made history there, showed a reasonable degree of interest and audience – albeit with late night games, especially in countries like Portugal and Spain.

Success will come if we work hard. The good thing about the negotiation of the clubs – only Athletico Paranaense did not participate for not agreeing with the values ​​offered – is that for the first time, the exposure of the Brasileirão in Europe and Asia was privileged, even receiving a lower price than they could have hoped for. . This, as stated by the journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, on the PVC Blog, will work as a tasting, will form an audience, allowing a more advantageous contract four years from now – a strategy similar to the one adopted by the Premier League in its globalization.

The time for a negotiation of this size is not the best. The coronavirus pandemic that stopped world sport, still fuels the uncertainty of how football will rise here and abroad. What the calendar will be like, how sponsors will be available to invest, maintain and renew contracts, and what will be the effective interest of exhibition players and major digital media platforms, are unknowns that persist.

It is certain, however, that TV will play a major role in the reconstruction of what this new world will be. Perhaps an even greater influence than it has had so far. Without it, the globalization of brands – a real possibility for a select group of Brazilian clubs – will simply not exist. That the decision made by the cartolage does not once again steal the expectations of the clubs, may, in fact, represent a step forward for Brazilian football.

