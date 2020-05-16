May 16, 2020 | 5:00 am

The effects of COVID-19 on the sale of housing begin to be noticed. During the first quarter of the year, 5,283 homes were sold in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, 13.5% less than the first quarter of 2019.

The drop is greatest in units sold only in Mexico City, where the decrease was 20% in annual comparison, as reported by the real estate analysis platform Tinsa.

Although the effects of COVID-19 are only just beginning “the information corresponds to the period from January to March, when the contingency of COVID-19 was still starting, so it is expected that the 2Q20 figures will show the real fall in the market” , indicated the platform in its quarterly analysis.

The most affected segments were residential and residential plus, mainly due to uncertainty in the market, as buyers in that segment are behaving more cautiously, explained Luis Leirado, CEO of Tasvaluo, a property valuation company.

In an interview, the Tasvaluo manager pointed out that the middle segment of housing has not been completely affected yet because it is backed by government agencies such as Infonavit and Fovissste that have not stopped the placement of the loan.

Less offer

In addition to the drop in the placement, a lower concentration of available built units was observed during the quarter with -3.6% in annual comparison. In addition, ongoing projects also decreased 2.1% in Mexico City and the metropolitan area.

The greatest concentration of ongoing projects occurs in the western areas of the city, that is, Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Miguel Hidalgo, Atizapán, Huixquilucan, Naucalpan and Jilotzingo, and to the south in areas such as the Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Magdalena Contreras municipalities. and Tlalpan ,, these demarcations concentrate 67.2% of total active developments in the first quarter of the year.

The trend is repeated in the Monterrey metropolitan area, where 8.7% fewer homes were placed than in the first quarter of 2019, however in the Monterrey area the number of developments grew 3.3%.

Something that has not changed is the increase in the price per square meter, in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City the price per square meter appreciated 0.7% while in Monterrey it increased 4.4%.