Sale of FC Barcelona, ​​the ‘solution’ to sign Lionel Messi that nobody wants

Football Club Barcelona is experiencing a critical moment in its history due to the Financial Fair Play, the Blaugrana club has to decide between re-signing Lionel Messi or economically ‘saving’ the institution, which desperately seeks to give way to players to reduce the payroll, in addition to redoing contracts to several of its players with a salary reduction .

Javier Tebas has put a heavy hand and is enforcing the regulations that govern all the clubs of La Liga in Spain, emphasizing that the Barcelona it will not have any type of special consideration, so Joan Laporta is faced with a great dilemma; continue with Messi in their ranks or think about the good of the culé institution.

With this outlook, the ESPN journalist, Alex Pareja, recalled a third possibility that no one wants to talk about within the Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​the creation of a Sports Limited Company in the institution.

“Barcelona runs a serious risk of having no other alternative than to become a Sports Limited Company, that is to say, that it is no longer owned by the members and that anyone from Catalonia, Spain or abroad arrives and buys the team; that is another solution and the Barca is taking that little path ”, released Pareja.

On the other hand, the journalist Moisés Llorens, recalled that the toughness of Tebas, President of La Liga, has a personal touch, since for years he has had differences with the culé team due to some ‘strange’ passages of the Argentine in La Liga.

In the same debate as an ESPN journalist, the Mexican journalist, Barack Fever, pointed out that the Culé team will end up making up with Messi, as the Catalans are willing to let go of how many players are necessary for Leo to continue in the club, a situation to which that the president of La Liga wants to shore.

For now, FC Barcelona continues to move its machinery to adjust its salary mass and be able to square Lionel Messi’s new contract.

