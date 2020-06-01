The Ministry of Justice raised R $ 6.4 million in the first five months of the year from the sale of cars, motorcycles, cell phones, among other items seized from drug dealers. The figure is already 48% higher than last year’s total and is also higher than what the government had achieved in previous years.

The main reason for the better performance is a change in the law, published in October, which facilitates auctions for trafficking goods. In addition to no longer needing to wait for the end of the process – the so-called unappealable decision, in legal jargon -, the new legislation also authorizes the sale of seized assets from 50% of their assessed value and the exemption of any charges prior to the purchase .

Since the change in the law, the ministry has held 28 auctions, and has exceeded the collection of R $ 10 million in the last seven months. Only one plane that was used by the traffic, seized in Mato Grosso, was sold for R $ 323 thousand.

Plane used by the traffic and seized in Mato Grosso was sold for R $ 323 thousand

Photo: Ministry of Justice / Press Release / Estadão Content

In addition to Mato Grosso, auctions were held in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

One of the next foreseen auctions is for an apartment by dealer Fernandinho Beira-Mar in Guararapi, on the coast of Espírito Santo.

Before decentralized, the auctions started to be organized by the National Secretariat for Drug Policies (Senad), which hired auctioneers across the country to make the process faster. “The structure of the secretariat will also be used to carry out auctions of assets arising from crimes such as corruption and money laundering, a gain for the country,” said Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça.

Sports car seized by the Ministry of Justice

Photo: Disclosure / Ministry of Justice / Estadão Content

The funds raised go to projects to combat drug trafficking. Earlier this year, R $ 13 million was allocated to the purchase of radio communication equipment on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, used by security agents working in the National Border and Currency Security Program, O Watcher.

Another project, scheduled to be delivered later this year, is the construction of the first Sniffer Dog Development Center, in Brasilia (DF). The center will be installed in the Federal Highway Police complex and will assist in the training of agents who are in charge of operations with dogs throughout the country.

