Salazar-Triay and Capra-Sánchez take the title of the Valladolid tournament

06/27/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

.

Alejandra Salazar Y Gemma Triay Y Lucho Capra Y Maxi sanchez have been awarded the title of the Valladolid Master Caja Rural de Zamora, after winning the final to Paula Josemaría Y Ari Sanchez already Fede Chingotto Y Juan Tello, respectively.

The last day of this tournament was opened by the female couples, with absolute seriousness on the part of Salazar and Triay, who broke the service of their rivals in the fourth game, to acquire an advantage that would give them confidence and security on the court (3- 1).

Both came out very strong and aggressive, on the attack, going up to the net and subjecting Jose Maria Y Sanchez under great pressure from the beginning and, although they defended themselves tooth and nail, and presented a tough battle, they could not prevent the opposing pair from taking the first set 6-3.

The confidence shown in the semifinals by Jose Maria Y Ari Sanchez vanished in the final, as they could practically only devote themselves to defending themselves against the pressure imposed by Salazar Y Triay, who took advantage of the speed of the track and took the game to their land, with great solvency.

The tension was noticeable, and a lot, in Paula Josemaría, but also in Ari Sanchez, despite being more veteran in these struggles, and that resulted in numerous unforced errors, which the Catalan and Madrid made use of to close the clash with a resounding 6-2 and add a title to their record.

Champion domain

In the men’s final, there was also a dominating couple: the one formed by the “shark” Maxi sanchez and an exceptional Lucho Capra, who gave a whole defensive recital, with great blows, that encouraged his partner in the most complicated moments, although they did not have to suffer too much.

In fact, they took the initiative in the scoring after adding a 3-0 and breaking the service of Chingotto, with Maxi sanchez very solid in the net and with a pressure to which they subjected the rivals, which allowed them to control the game, since they caused many unforced errors in these.

Thus, in 36 minutes, they had won the first set 6-3, but in front of them they had a couple who had a great tournament, and they were aware that they had to maintain the level if they did not want surprises. Tello Y Chingotto fought, trying to deploy all their weapons, with the punch of Tello and the safety of Chingotto on the track.

But, although they took advantage, after breaking the service of Capra, were once again overcome by the great game made by the player of Quilmes, settled in Madrid after many years in Valladolid, and the seniority of Maxi Sánchez, to end up losing, also, in the second round, 6-4.

It was the second title of the World Padel Tour circuit for Alejandra Salazar Y Gemma Triay, and the first for Lucho Capra Y Maxi sanchez, a recently created couple but who will give a lot to talk about after the brilliant tournament they have completed in Valladolid.