Salas leads the Women’s PGA, with Azahara within six strokes

The american Lizette Salas, with 67 strokes, five under par (five birdies without failure), is leader of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, one of the LPGA Tour majors, after the first day in the Atlanta Athletic Club’s Highlands course. The 31-year-old suffered from covid-19 in 2020 and has had a very bad time. The confinement left her touched, with doubts. “I really didn’t like myself in 2020, and I think COVID, not being able to work and not having golf as an outlet, affected me a lot,” she said.

Salas has a stroke advantage over Charley Hull (-4) and two out of seven players including Jeongeun Lee 6, Austin Ernst, Jessica Korda and Yealimi Noh. At the top are also important names such as Patty Tavatanakit (-2), Ariya Jutanugarn (-2), In Gee Chun (-2), Nelly Korda (-2) or Inbee Park (-1).

As for the Spanish, they did not have a good performance on this first day. Azahara Munoz (73, +1) is the highest ranked, three strokes from the top ten. The malagueña had a very busy day, with four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. They must fight to pass the cut Sobrón Moon (75, +3) and Carlota Ciganda (79, +7) The start of the Navarre was very disappointing without any birdie on his card.