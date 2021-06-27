Salas and Nelly Korda distance themselves at the head of the PGA

The americans Lizette Salas and Nelly Korda confirmed their great moment of play at the end of the third round of the PGA Women’s Championship with an accumulated of 201 (-15), five strokes less than the three players who share third place (206, -10).

Rooms relied on precision and big putts to compensate for the game of Nelly korda, and they finished tied after they handed out cards of 67 (-5) and 68 (-4) respectively.

The Mexican-born golfer was virtually flawless as she delivered a record of 30 in the first nine holes to go from a one-shot deficit to a two-shot advantage.

Later Rooms, 31, made his first bogey of the week after 45 holes, on par 4 of the tenth and did not achieve another birdie the rest of the round, but maintained his status as favorite to take the title tomorrow Sunday, when the fourth and last round.

Both will arrive on Sunday with a more than enough advantage when it comes to thinking about the final triumph, although the chasing trio led by the Thai Patty tavatanakit, the 21-year-old star, who won the first LPGA Major of the season at ANA Inspiration, will also arrive with an option to victory.

Tavatanakit he made four birdies in a row towards the end of his round for a record of 65 shots (-7), the best of the day.

Along with Tavatanakit there were also the Italian Giulia Molinaro (66, -6) and the French Celine boutier, who had 69 (-3) to share third place.

While the Spanish Sobrón Moon, who entered the weekend competition, signed a record of 72 strokes (par) that allowed him to accumulate 217 (+1) to move up 12 positions in the provisional classification to occupy the thirty-seventh place, which he shared with four other golfers.

1. Lizette Salas (United States) 201 (67-67-67)

1. Nelly Korda (United States) 201 (70-63-68)

3. Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) 206 (70-71-65)

3. Giulia Molinaro (Italy) 206 (70-70-66)

3. Celine Boutier (France) 206 (73-64-69)

6. Dottie Ardina (Philippines) 208 (70-70-68)

7. Esther Henseleit (Germany) 209 (71-68-70)

7. Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden) 209 (70-68-71)

9. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) 210 (71-69-70)

9. Xiyu Lin (China) 210 (69-71-70)

…

37. Luna Sobrón (Spain) 217 ​​(75-70-72)