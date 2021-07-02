Salamanca reminds Ayuso that there is already a capital of Spanish

The Mayor of Salamanca, Carlos García Carbayo, has taken advantage of an act of reception of more than a hundred teachers from the United States who came to the city to study the language to claim that the town of Castilla-Leon has long been “the capital of Spanish” So what will continue to be so. A speech in which he praised the importance of Salamanca as a benchmark in this field and, at the same time, sent a message to Isabel Díaz Ayuso after the announcement of its Spanish Office and its efforts to make Madrid the capital of Spanish in Europe.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video not available due to your privacy preferences

This Thursday, from the iconic Salamanca square, the mayor of the city welcomed 120 Spanish teachers from the United States to train at his prestigious university. And there, after taking the photo with them, García Carbayo assured that this image supports them as “the capital of the Spanish, the leading city, represents the indisputable hegemony that Salamanca has been holding for many years now in teaching Spanish thanks to the work of several generations ”.

In reference to the recent announcement by his party partner of the creation of an Office of Spanish in Madrid, the popular mayor wanted to make it clear, as stated in La Gaceta de Salamanca, that the city he governs “will continue to be hegemonic. We are better than the competition, We stand out from the competition and stick our elbows in as far as it takes“.

García Carbayo is not going to give up in that sense, who in his speech has brought out the experience they enjoy in that sense, the prestige and recognition worldwide. In fact, on the official website of the City Council there is a specific entry called Salamanca, the city of Spanish in which it stands out that “every year, thousands of students from all over the world, more than 25,000, choose the city of Salamanca to learn , perfect and practice the Spanish language, making the city one of the national referents of language tourism“.

Read more

In addition, it is ‘sold’ as an “ideal destination for learning Spanish, understood as a vehicular expression of artistic and cultural manifestation” and adds that “it is no coincidence that the University of Salamanca Be the scientist responsible for the exam which is carried out worldwide in more than 50 countries for the obtaining the only Spanish Diploma issued by the national educational authorities ”. On the other hand, they have a specific portal that serves as a guide for anyone interested in studying in the city.

ON VIDEO | First day of the digital covid certificate