Salah, the Muslim loved by an Islamophobic nation

Liverpool player Mohamed Salah competing in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final (Creative commons image seen on Wikimedia).

I confess, I am a football fan. Since the Eurocopa started, I’m even in a better mood. It doesn’t come from now but from many years ago, and not only do I love cross-country competitions, but also club competitions. Among one of my favorite teams is the Liverpool FC, fierce squad with an enviable track record. I’ve never been fortunate enough to witness a game at Anfield, but just imagining the crowd chanting the legendary “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as the Reds hit the field, it gives me goose bumps.

They say that his hobby is one of the best in the world. Faithful in victory and defeat, they are especially imaginative when it comes to musically cheering on their players. In his day, the songs were dedicated to our compatriot Fernando Torres. Now the undisputed figure is an Egyptian named Mohamed salah, and the love that the city professes for him has had a amazing side effect: in the Liverpool area lHate crimes against Muslims appear to have decreased by 16% since his signing in June 2017.

As the authors of the work wrote: “By watching matches, subsequent interviews, promotional videos on their club’s website and extra content on their social networks, fans have been exposed to rich information about the player’s life, both on and off the field. Every time he scores a goal, the spectators can see – perhaps for the first time – what a Muslim prayer looks like.

To calculate the aforementioned 16% drop in hate crimes, researchers analyzed a local police database that included 15 million tweets posted by British football fans, while interviewing 8,000 people who spoke out. Liverpool fans.

The most amazing thing about the result is that it is totally contrary to what is seen at the national level regarding Islam. Indeed, Islamophobia in the UK has risen steadily since September 11, 2001. In fact, in a survey carried out by the British government between 2015 and 2017, 60% of those interviewed stated that “Islam clashes with British values”.

And while the British increasingly have a worse image of Islam, Liverpool fans idolize its Egyptian figure. To give you an idea of ​​the level of identification that Reds followers have achieved with their Muslim star (despite the fact that both he and his discreet and devoted wife Magi They couldn’t be further from the stereotype that accompanies famous footballers and their partners) it is best that we see an example.

It happened in February 2018, during his first year as a player for the historic English team, after a huge performance by Salah against Porto (which they would beat 5-0) that included two of his goals and paved the way for his team to the semifinals. That night the Liverpool fans dedicated these songs to their Egyptian star:

If he scores another few – If he scores a few more goals

Then I’ll be Muslim, too. – I will also become a Muslim

If he’s good enough for you, – Si [tu dios]it’s good enough for you

He’s good enough for me. – It will be for me too

Sitting in a mosque, – A sentarme a una mosque

That’s where I want to be. – That’s where I want to go

Doesn’t this message deviate diametrically from the image that many have of the English “hooligan”, quarrelsome, xenophobic and beer drinker? If the positive media exposure of “different” public figures has achieved this in such a short time, shouldn’t we get the message and promote diversity with friendly visions to combat the “easy” messages so used by the extreme right? I leave it there…

By the way, the conclusion of the study comes precisely from there. The authors suggest that the positive exposure of famous members of some external group be enhanced, to mitigate prejudiced behaviors and attitudes against said group. The idea is to use the information in such a way that it can do grow empathy with the diverse, the different. I wonder if we shouldn’t take the opportunity our future star Brahim Díaz gives us to reduce tension with Morocco.

The work, carried out by a team of experts in politics and international relations from Stanford University, led by Ala Alrababah, was published in the journal Immigration Policy Lab.

I found out by reading the Cambridge University website.

