Salah smiled with Egypt and points to Tokyo 2020

Photo: Mohamed Hossam / EFE

Mohamed salah scored a double with the Egypt national team and closed the win over Comoros (4-0) on the last day of the qualifying phase for the African Cup. The Egyptians finished in the first place of group G, with 12 units.

The “King of Egypt” did not mark with his selection from the June 30, 2019, in the group stage of the African Cup, when he converted to Uganda. At 21 ′, Salah left the drought behind after a definition at the first touch: ball placed and with power, almost impossible to tackle. So it was 3-0.

مهرجان أهداف 3-0 # صلاح يسجل الهدف الثالث 🔥🇪🇬 @ MoSalah pic.twitter.com/GnZadQZz2c – محمد الجزار (@ mohamedelgazar4) March 29, 2021

Four minutes later he received inside the area, with the only opposition from the goalkeeper, who he left on the ground without complications. He reached 45 goals for Egypt (69 games), beating Hassan El Shazly’s and reaching the second place in the table of all-time top scorers of your team. The last player to reach is Hosam Hasan (69 goals).

# محمد_صلاح يسجل الهدف الرابع في مرمى منتخب # جزر_القمر ويتجاوز رقم حسن الشاذلي ليصبح ثاني أكثر الهدافين في تاريخ منتخب # مصر ب45 هدفا في 69 مباراة مع # الفراعنة 🇪🇬🔥⚽️ @ MoSalah #SALAH # Egypt # AFCON2021Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/hk20Mw8ukt – محمد الجزار (@ mohamedelgazar4) March 29, 2021

Egypt wants Salah in Tokyo 2020

The egyptian team classified the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. And for the Egyptian Football Federation, having the “Pharaoh” in its squad is more than a necessity, it is a matter of State: the Ministry of Sports and the aforementioned highest football entity in the African country will do everything possible to take it to Japan.

Let us remember that each country can reinforce its U23 squad with three “older” players. Thus, the 28-year-old Liverpool star could be his country’s standard-bearer in what would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight for an Olympic medal. At the time he took advantage of it Brazil with Neymar, in Rio 2016, and “Ney” gave them their first Olympic gold in soccer.

Salah does not see it with bad eyes according to Shawky Gharib, technical director of the U23 team: “I make it known publicly that I would like to have him during the Olympic campaign and that he has not rejected it, which means that he also wants to play with us“, Revealed to the AFP agency.

Luxury booster! Egypt’s DT ensures that Salah reaffirmed that he wants to be in Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/wdMbhvn9qC pic.twitter.com/EtoDlbhfWx – MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 25, 2021

The Olympic soccer tournament will take place from July 21 to August 7, 2021. The dates coincide with Liverpool’s preseason; That is the main obstacle that Egypt will have to have the greatest figure in its history.