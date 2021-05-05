Salah, PSG’s plan to cover the possible departure of Mbappé

05/05/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The silence of Kylian Mbappé regarding his future has activated the alarms in France. The French striker ends his contract with PSG in June 2022, and his renewal seems stagnant, so the Parisian team has begun to activate the machinery to seek a replacement of guarantees before the possible change of scenery of its star.

As reported by Le Parisien, Mohamed Salah could be Mbappé’s replacement in Mauricio Pochettino’s schemes. The Egyptian winger has offered an exceptional level since his arrival in 2017, becoming one of the most decisive footballers in the world, so his signing would be to the liking of Al-Kheläifi.

While it is true that Liverpool have listed Salah as non-transferable over the last few seasons, The deep crisis in which the network is plunged together augurs a profound revolution at all levels. The project led by Jurgen Klopp, a squad that has won both the Premier League and the Champions League, appears to have hit rock bottom, so there could be significant changes to the squad.

Liverpool’s bad sporting situation does not invite us to think that they can fully maintain their current squad. The network set currently occupies the seventh position in the table and is seven points behind Chelsea, which marks the ‘champions zone’. If they do not reach the top European competition next season, players of the stature of Salah could leave Anfield in search of a more competitive project

Despite the poor level shown by Liverpool, Salah has not had a bad performance throughout the season. The Egyptian winger registers 29 goals and 4 assists in all competitions, numbers only available to the soccer elite. In addition, his qualities seem to fit perfectly in Pochettino’s scheme, plagued with electric players and overflowing in the attack zone.