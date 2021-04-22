Sal and Perrea: Sech

Sal y perrea, is the new title of the new Sech premiere, a song that for those of us who have just ended a relationship you are simply going to love it, more than that, it is going to be like a glove. And let’s be honest, Sech always has excellent songs for us single women, “Relationship” that epic theme that makes us say, you know yes, I gave everything, I gave you everything and if you didn’t value it, let’s go. Well then go out and perrea is something like that. And it is real, you end a relationship and you think that your world is over, this happens because we have all our projects or we had them contemplated with that person who obviously failed us but what we must Learn, understand and accept from the term of a relationship is that we can go on together alone … ALONE. Because that’s how we arrive, alone and alone we go. But that’s not the point so much, but rather that the first thing we all want when ending a relationship is to go out, drink, and of course doggy and Sech knows it. So that’s basically the advice Sech wants to give you. Go out, have fun, Heal little by little because we are broken, Little by little we will heal and you will see how everything will settle. And watch out! We don’t say it, Sech says it! ❤️ Listen to Sech’s song here and be inspired that you are not alone !! https://youtu.be/24LLB5T7qqk

The entry Sal y Perrea: Sech was first published in Music News – The best music, the best news.