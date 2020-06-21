One of Nintendo’s flagship games and thus has sold the most on Nintendo Switch is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Big N fighting game is the biggest crossover in video games, bringing together characters as disparate as Link or Cloud, or former enemies of the so-called console war, Mario and Sonic. Who would have thought that we would see these two characters fighting each other in a game, right? As we all know, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster has been increasing thanks to its first Fighter Pass, which has already ended, but now the inclusion of new fighters will begin thanks to a second Fighter Pass. As we could see in the past Nintendo Direct Mini, this expansion pass will not have 5 fighters, but 6, and the first fighter will belong to the fighting video game. ARMS.

Sakurai sets up his recording studio at home

A few days ago the alarms went off, and that is that on June 22 at 4:00 p.m., the presentation will take place and it will be revealed who is the ARMS fighter who leaves the ring to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate squad . As is customary, it is Sakurai himself who is in charge of making the character in question known and everything in the DLC, such as the fighter’s movements, stages and music. On this occasion, Sakurai has not gone to any recording studio, but has recorded the presentation from his own home! This has been revealed by the official Twitter account of Super Smash Bros. Japan.

ARMS フ ァ イ タ ー の 発 表 、 明日 に 迫 る！

明日 6 月 22 日 (月) 23 時 よ り 放送 さ れ る 、 「 » ARMS フ ァ イ タ ー « の つ か い か た」 マ ブ ラ SP の 新 フ ァ イ タ ー を 大 公開。

今 回 は な ん と 桜 井 さ ん の ご 自 宅 か ら 新 フ ァ イ タ ー と 、 の び ー る 魅力 を お け け .com/ cy c c pic .co .co .co .co .co ps .co .co ps ps .co ps ps – 大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ 【ス マ ブ ラ 公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) June 21, 2020

See also

We are looking forward to meeting the new Smash fighter, and who knows, if Sakurai will also take us on a tour of his house.

Source

Related