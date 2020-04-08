It is not new that the current pandemic has completely transformed the way in which certain industries work, and that of video games is no exception. Masahiro Sakurai and his teammates are striving to bring us new fighters in DLC format to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Aspirants Pack 2, but as the humble game director has confessed in a recent tweet (thanks to @PushDustin for translation), for security and liability reasons, has gone to oversee the development of DLCs remotely, as a result of the declared state of alarm in Japan. However, working remotely brings several very important risks for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which we will explain below.

I am now working remotely.

Essentially, I’m supervising the project from a distance.

Ultimate is a very high-security project, which makes it difficult to take it out (and work). However, we have no choice, but to do it.

Everyone, let’s do our best to get through this !! https://t.co/EIzI6fH8og – PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) April 7, 2020

If we focus on his tweet, Sakurai warns of the risk involved in this practice, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a video game classified as a “high security project”, implying that working remotely can cause leaks to occur more easily destroying the element of surprise that load the revelations of the characters, and can even cause problems when transmitting messages or contributions to work on the project.

However Sakurai sends a message of encouragement and calm, despite the circumstances he and his team will go to great lengths to provide us with an optimal experience by the time we can sink our teeth into the still mysterious characters. The following Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character was recently revealed as one of the fighters found at ARMS, and is slated to be unveiled and available for purchase in June. Many video games are made remotely with professionals who are already used to working in this way, but Masahiro Sakurai has always preferred to supervise using a closer treatment, faithful to his philosophy. What do you think about this measure?

