The global pandemic has caused many countries to be forced to declare a state of alarm, the direct consequence of which has been to require the population to remain confined to their homes. Although in certain countries, such as Spain, we have been experiencing this curfew situation for some time, in others, such as Japan, it is now beginning with the containment measures. As you already know, these measures affect the whole of society and not even the team of developers behind one of Nintendo’s best-selling titles is spared. Masahiro Sakurai He tells us, through his weekly column on Famitsu, how he and his team are organizing to continue working on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from home.

Sakurai stays home

The eternally young Sakurai tells in his Famitsu column that, fortunately, The Smash team has continued to develop the game from home without major incident. He has even allowed himself to joke about the fact that he is saving time by avoiding commuting to the workplace, and about not having to do his job in a “sweaty office.” Likewise, Sakurai explains that he and his team are making “Let’s Play” recordings, which allow them to send material to each other with which to continue development. The director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate says that everything is fine because they are currently working on a title DLC, But he considers that, in the hypothetical case that the game was in an initial phase of development, maintaining progress, while the team members are confined to their homes, would be much more difficult, so he empathizes with all those developers of the world that are currently in that situation.

If there is no news, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will host the first character from the game’s second DLC in June, an ARMS fighter. All thanks to Sakurai and his team still working on the title despite the confinement. How are you doing?

