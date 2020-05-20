By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/20/2020 8:30 am

One of the most loved anime by all those who grew up in the 90’s is Sakura Card Captor. Fortunately, Sakura’s adventures will hit Netflix next month, something that will surely please more than one, and will introduce a new generation to one of the best exponents of the shojo genre.

With a tweet, Netflix announced that Sakura Card Captor will hit the streaming platform on June 1. However, This announcement has only been made for the United States and Canada. At the moment it is unknown if this anime will reach Latin America is a future.

“Dust off your wands and return to the legendary world of Clamp, a magical girl and her card-capturing mission! The Cardcaptor Sakura Clow Card and Sakura Card series arrive on Netflix in the United States and Canada on June 1. ”

Dust off your wands and return to Clamp’s legendary world of a magical girl and her card-capturing quest! Cardcaptor Sakura series Clow Card and Sakura Card arrive on Netflix in the US and Canada June 1st. pic.twitter.com/TSIcOxA5Kb – NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 18, 2020

Compared to other anime, the US and Latin American versions of Sakura Card Captor are quite different. While the Sakura of our region is faithful to the anime of Japan, In U.S.A. this series suffered from censorship that significantly changed the relationship between various characters and modified the history of several chapters.

At the moment there is no official confirmation for Latin America, but considering that Knights of the Zodiac, an anime with a similar story, came to our region, it is likely that we will eventually see the arrival of Sakura Card Captor in Latin America.

Via: Netflix

No more Nintendo Directs? – Atomix Podcast 261



Who wins in a fight between Terminator and RoboCop? NetherRealm responds

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.