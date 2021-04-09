Saks Fifth Avenue is the latest department store to remove leather clothing and accessories from its shelves



Brands such as Gucci, Chanel and Prada have stopped making products made from animal skin.

Photo: Victor J. Blue / Getty Images

The department store Saks fifth avenue announced that it will remove leather clothing and accessories from its sideboards in addition, it will eliminate all fur products during 2022. With this action, Saks joins other department stores such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom that stopped selling fur.

Tracy Margolies, Saks chief marketing officer, said the company made the decision due to customer preferences and social changesHe also added that “the sale of fur continues to be an important social factor.”

The company will phase out products made from animal skins even though Saks plans to continue selling leather products, goatskin, as well as feather and synthetic fur products..

Luxury brands from the fashion industry such as Gucci, Chanel, Burberry and Prada they have stopped making clothing and accessories with fur in a move that Vogue magazine has called a “sea change in the luxury industry.”

California sets the example

California has become the first state in the country to ban the sale of animal skin products with a law that will take effect in 2023. The regulation will have some exceptions for articles and clothing for religious and cultural purposes such as members of Native American tribes. Similar proposals are also being reviewed in New York State and Hawaii.

A federal judge ruled last week against a trade group by rejecting its lawsuit challenging the San Francisco fur sale ban.

The International Fur Federation has argued that new laws create environmental problems. According to the organization, synthetic skins are often made from plastics that are disposed of in rivers and clandestine landfills.

