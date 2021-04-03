Sakkari’s inspiration ends Osaka

The inspiration of the Greek Maria sakkari ended the good streak of the Japanese Naomi osaka, second favorite (6-0 and 6-4), to access the semifinals of the WTA 1000 from Miami.

The Japanese, winner this season of the Australian Open that she conquered for the second time after achieving it in 2019 and that joined two other Grand Slam titles, both in the United States (2020 and 2018), accumulated twenty-three victories in a row. Sakkari they ended that impeccable trajectory to reach their third semi-final this year after those of Abu Dhabi and Melbourne.

The tennis player Helena, who had lost with Osaka On three of the four occasions they had played, he completed a flawless first set and an energetic second set.

In the first round she overwhelmed her rival and later, when the Japanese reacted and reached 4-1 to reach the final round, Sakkari he scored five consecutive games to win 6-4 and close the win after 73 minutes.

The Greek tennis player, twenty-fifth in the world and with Rabat as the only success in her career, in 2019, will play her first semifinal in Miami against the winner of the duel between the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth seeded, and the Spanish Sara sorribes.