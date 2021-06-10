Sakkari admits rookie mistakes in loss

The great victim on Thursday, the Greek Maria sakkari, has gone through the press room of course saddened and visibly hurt and affected after losing her options to be in the final of Roland Garros 2021. A hard stick was unable to take advantage of the third set and match ball in favor, but the Greek will get very positive things from this magnificent edition for her. He has spoken at length about everything that was going through his head in those tense and dramatic moments of his match against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova. The most important game of his career so far.

The nerves took their toll

“I’ll be totally honest: I got really stressed. I started to think that I was just one point away from getting into the final. It was a rookie mistake. The good part is that if I have given myself the option of being in this situation of Again, I’ll know I can’t do this. It was just that, a little stress, a little passivity in my game. I didn’t go for it. I didn’t play aggressive. Especially on the important points I got defensive. I couldn’t find a way to break serve again after 5-5. It’s human emotions, that’s right. But I’ll learn from it.

Krejcikova’s particular type of hitting

“I realized today that their ball, something funny the truth, is that you need to generate your power. With most of them that doesn’t happen, they hit the ball with rhythm and you can take advantage of it. The conditions were heavier today, something that I think she has benefited the most from her. Sometimes I felt that the ball was slowing down and that therefore you had to be the one to give the ball strength. It was difficult. That is why I think I missed a few balls at the start of the game. Of course she is a very good player from the bottom. She has good volleys, a very good serve. She has been playing incredible lately. When your opponent plays like this in these types of games, it becomes very difficult to win. “

Fix your nerves for the future

“I will be more prepared. When I had match ball and then served to win it, I was thinking that I was very close to winning. I will not make a mistake again or I will be able to invent a trick so as not to think about it. Little more I can say, it is complicated. right now to express what I feel.Although it has been a fantastic road up to here, I am sad that I cannot reach the final.