The Madrid native will thus avoid the 14-day quarantine imposed by the government

Will try to go to the factory in the next few days before the start of the season

Formula 1 will return on July 5 in Austria according to the plans of the queen category. Team factories such as Ferrari or Williams have reopened their doors and with that the teams have returned to work, which will also be done by Carlos Sainz next week.

The Madrid rider has commented that he will travel to the United Kingdom, where he lives during the season and where McLaren has his factory. The Spaniard’s goal is to be able to go to Woking before the action on the track resumes. Sainz, who has been the center of attention after his transfer to Ferrari, is focused on 2020.

“Yes, I am going to London on Monday after three months. It will be very special to get on a plane after so long. I will land in London and try to return to work as soon as possible. The last two weeks have been a little crazy for all the news, but now I am totally focused on the year that we have ahead with McLaren, “he said in an Instagram live with Will Buxton.

By traveling at this time, Sainz manages to avoid the 14-day quarantine that will take effect on June 8 for all those who come to the country from abroad. Despite this, the Spanish will take due precautions and has revealed that, despite testing negative for coronavirus when the test was done, he does not know if he has ever had it.

“I don’t think I will go to the factory much because of the danger of the virus, but in the next month I hope to go. I still don’t have a certificate on whether I passed the COVID-19 or not. I will go step by step. First, see my mechanics , my engineers. Then the simulator, the real one, testing things and preparing things, “he explained.

The pilots had the opportunity to shoot six days in the preseason in February after a few months off the track. Despite this, due to the coronavirus they have not been able to get back on their cars. In this way, without counting the tests in Barcelona, ​​they will accumulate just over seven months without competing. Sainz believes they still won’t have too much trouble.

“We will travel, we will go to Austria and we will prepare everything. Then the excitement of qualifying and the race. Everything step by step. I think it will take us a few laps to feel 100%, but not many. Already in the first training session free, no more than 10, I bet, “he said to finish.

