Coronavirus has meant a ‘pardon’ for some F1 drivers

Daniel Ricciardo is the pilot who has benefited the most

The COVID-19 has arrived with an ‘pardon’ under the arm for numerous F1 drivers. During the pause caused by the coronavirus they have prescribed many of the penalty points that the pilots had on their license and have seen how they were restored to them

The rule is clear: points expire 12 months after the offense, so all penalty points taken before July 4, 2019, pretty much in the first half of last season.

Let us remember that each pilot starts with 12 points on his card and for each infraction they withdraw a certain number of points. When they run out of them they must complete a suspension GP.

When they arrive at the Austrian GP only 11 drivers will keep a penalty point on their license. If the season had started in Australia there would be 15 drivers with a penalty. In other words, those four months will have allowed four pilots to see how their license is back to zero.

Carlos Sainz will arrive in Austria with all the points of his card intact. The year ended 2019 with a single penalty point – sanction in last year’s Canadian GP for having disturbed Albon in the classification – and on June 8 he did a year, so his card will have the 12 points of rigor. Russell, Grosjean and Pérez are also in the same case as Madrid.

Sebastian Vettel will be the one who arrives with the fewest points: his card will show only seven points instead of the five he had at the beginning of the year, since like Sainz those from Canada have prescribed, two in his case. And they will prescribe two more at the Styrian GP the following week. Daniel Ricciardo is the one who has seen ‘forgive’ more points, since he will have recovered no less than five, but to recover the two that are missing, he must wait until the end of the season, until November 17, if he does not penalize from Austria.

POINTS IN THE PILOTS ‘MEMBERSHIP

7 Sebastian Vettel.

9 Lewis Hamilton, Daniil Kvyat.

10 Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Räikkönen, Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen.

11 Alexander Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nico Hülkenberg.

12 Nicholas Latifi, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Romain Grosjean, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon.

