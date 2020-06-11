The test is scheduled for next week, except last minute change

This is a McLaren Authorized Test

Carlos Sainz will test with a Carlin Formula 3 next week. The McLaren driver will prepare the restart of Formula 1 with the same method as his partner, Lando Norris, who already enjoyed his test a few days ago.

The Formula 1 World Championship will kick off on July 3, with the first free practice sessions of the season, and the drivers are already preparing to return to action. After three months of inactivity, it is time to remove the rust and recover sensations.

Only a few teams, Mercedes, Ferrari and Racing Point, have the privilege of training for the restart with testing with Formula 1 cars. This is not the case for McLaren; The team does not plan to organize a test with one of its F1, so Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are forced to resort to an F3 test to be 100% in Austria.

Norris already had his chance a few days ago and next week it will be Sainz’s turn, except last minute change. The Spanish, like Lando, will do a test with Carlin, as SoyMotor.com has learned. The test was originally intended to be done with both pilots on the same day, but Carlos could not do it on the date scheduled by seat fitting problems.

It is a day authorized by McLaren –sine qua non condition to be disputed–, which will take place with maximum security. Carlos can count on it for the great commitment that Carlin’s human team has shown, since each of those involved in the test will present a certificate that confirms that they have given negative in the test of covid-19. A process that is not essential in this type of event, but that speaks highly of the professionalism of the British team.

Carlos and Carlin are not strangers, far from it. The pilot places his trust in one of the key teams in his career, the one that accompanied him in the important year of 2012, in a season in which he ran in several different categories at the same time and obtained an adaptation training to the environment that would help him. the rest of his career.

