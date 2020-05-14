The Scuderia welcomes Carlos after announcing him as a pilot for 2021 and 2022

They consider that with Leclerc and Sainz they have the best alignment to achieve their goals

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto welcomed Carlos Sainz to the team after announcing him as Charles Leclerc’s partner for 2021 and 2022. The Swiss manager has no doubts that the Spaniard will fit perfectly into this great Italian family.

Mattia Binotto has proudly announced the replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who just two days ago confirmed that he would not renew with Ferrari beyond 2020. The Scuderia is committed to a young but experienced lineup and the Swiss manager is 100% confident that Carlos will fit perfectly in the family.

“I am pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari starting in the 2021 season. With five seasons of experience behind him, Carlos has shown that he is a great talent with some technical skills and attributes that will make it fit perfectly into our familyBinotto stresses in the Ferrari announcement statement.

The Scuderia faces 2021 as a New cycle and remarks that its fight to return to the top has become even more difficult as a result of the crisis caused by the covid-19. The fact that Ferrari spoke on this issue in a pilot’s statement underscores that the economic situation is not trivial for the whole.

“We have embarked on a new cycle with the aim of returning to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long road, not without difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which has undergone a sudden change and which will require addressing this challenge in a different way from what has been done in the recent past, “adds Binotto.

Thus, Ferrari makes a firm commitment to a different future, with Leclerc and Sainz as new captains, one of the youngest teams in the team’s history.

“We believe that a pair of pilots of the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest of the Scuderia in the last 50 years, is the best possible combination to help us achieve the goals we have set ourselves“expresses the Ferrari boss to finish.

