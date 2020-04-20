He has the idea of ​​taking advantage of the break to better understand the Formula 1 car

The unlimited curiosity of Spanish is its great learning engine

Carlos Sainz refuses to leave a blank space on his resume these months. The driver works every day to be a better driver and now he has the idea of ​​completing his training with engineering classes, to better understand the car when the races return.

“It is impressive when Carlos speaks in meetings, he seems like an engineer. He is very precise and that is good.” This is what Andreas Seidl, the new McLaren boss, said about Sainz just a few months ago. It is clear that the Spanish does an important personal job behind the scenes to give the maximum every Sunday, so the fact of being away from his team or the circuits does not prevent him from progressing.

Carlos knows that every detail in Formula 1 counts and that is why he wants to ‘trick’ his engineer, Tom Stallard, into giving him some classes so that he can better understand the car when the races return.

“I had the idea to take online engineering classes with my engineer Tom Stallard. I would like to know a little more about some parts of the Formula 1 car in a more specific, more technical way, “says Sainz in statements to the Formula 1 website.

“I don’t know if it could work online, but I think it would do us good, at least that would keep me busy and use it to improve my understanding of the Formula 1 car,” he adds.

It has always been said that curiosity is the true engine of learning. That is why Sainz does not rest and in addition to engineering, he admits that he would also like to know more about economics and understand the complex world of the stock market.

“I want to start understanding the economy better and the Stock Market. I have been talking to my father and the people who help him with his investments,” says Sainz to finish.

