The German would go to McLaren and the Spanish would take his place at Ferrari

German commentator calls Scuderia’s first offer to Vettel “immoral”

Sasha Roos, commentator for Sky Germany, sees a team swap between Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel feasible at the end of this season. The German considers the new offer that his compatriot has received at Scuderia unattractive and therefore, he thinks that an exit to McLaren and a change with Sainz should be an option to consider.

Roos describes Ferrari’s offer to Sebastian Vettel as “immoral” and believes that it has been put on the table to prevent the German from remaining in the Scuderia. This, according to Roos, would allow Sainz to make the jump to Ferrari.

“Vettel just received an immoral offer from Ferrari, in which his salary is lowered a lot and in which he probably does not have the status of pilot number 1. Perhaps they have made him an offer that they know he will not sign, so his seat would be free for Carlos Sainz, “says Sascha. Roos, commentator for Sky Germany.

Ross recalls Vettel’s good relationship with McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl. In addition, it is clear that Sebastian would not go to Woking for the money, but because there he would have the status he wants.

“Sebastian and Andreas Seidl know each other very well from their time at BMW. Sebastian will not leave for the money, he is interested in a good car in a team that would give him the status that interests him, “he adds.

Finally, Roos describes as “positive” that McLaren and Mercedes rejoin forces from next season. “Further, McLaren is going to mount Mercedes engines, which is not bad news. That may also be an attractive thing for Vettel. The conditions he may have at McLaren may be better than those at Ferrari as second driver, “Ross adds to finish.

