Carlos writes to the team he will leave when the 2020 season ends

He refuses to say goodbye yet and encourages everyone to finish the relationship on a good note

Carlos Sainz has published a video message in thanks to McLaren for the work of the team and its members during their year in Woking. The Spaniard has highlighted that they have made him feel at home and encourages them to focus on continuing their positive streak when the races return, because there will be time for goodbyes.

You can read the transcript of Sainz’s letter to McLaren below:

“Dear McLaren family,

I seldom express myself on a blank sheet, but here it goes! Everyone knows the great history of this team, it is nothing new. Anyway, it wasn’t until I saw my idols’ cars placed on the boulevard of the McLaren Technology Center that I really understood the meaning of becoming a McLaren driver, then I understood responsibility and pride right away. ”

“We had a great challenge ahead and we had no time to lose. From the first day I moved to the United Kingdom, each member of this great family made me feel at home. Some even helped me find a flat and accommodate everything what is necessary, which was already ahead of the team spirit. ”

“I soon realized that fans, sponsors, directors, all team members, hospitality staff, and everyone in the factory were in the same boat, paddling in the same direction, forward without fear. Of course, Tomasso was particularly good at rowing! ”

“Despite the frustrating start to the 2019 season, I always felt the support and trust of everyone around me and knew it was only a matter of time before I started to score. Last season ended up being my strongest year in Formula 1 and a big step forward for the team. ”

“Finishing fourth in the Constructors ‘Championship and sixth in the Drivers’ World Championship was a great achievement and then the podium came in Brazil, with everyone on top, it was the perfect icing on the cake!”

“I have always felt your passion and support, McLaren fans, who cheer me on tirelessly in every country we visit. You are simply amazing. From day one you gave me the warmest and I am sure we will enjoy the rest of this smooth operation together”

“I couldn’t be more grateful to every member of the McLaren family and I really look forward to competing against you on track next year. It is an honor to be a part of your history and all I can say is thank you. Oh … and Landau, it has also been a pleasure working with you, my puppet friend! Let’s finish this on a good note. ”

“Despite the fact that this horrible pandemic has stopped our positive streak, 2020 is not over yet and we will return to the fray very soon to give our best. There will be time for farewells at the end of the year. Until then, head down and we’ll keep pushing!”

“A hug, Carlos”.

