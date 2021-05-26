Sainz tests for Pirelli at Paul Ricard

05/26/2021

On at 4:25 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz he’s back on track three days after his first podium with Ferrari in Monaco. The Madrid driver rolls this Wednesday at the French Paul Ricard circuit to test Pirelli’s intermediate and rain tires for the 2022 season. Sainz has taken over from his partner Charles Leclerc , who worked yesterday on 18-inch tires on a wet track.

Pirelli had planned to carry out these two days of testing with Mercedes, but Brackley’s rejected it for fear of exceeding the planned spending limit for next season, according to the new budget ceiling.

Yesterday Leclerc he completed a total of 141 laps on the French track, 83 on the intermediate tires and 58 on the extreme rain tires. Sainz will follow the same program as the Monegasque.

. @ Carlossainz55 is out on track for @ScuderiaFerrari today at @PaulRicardTrack testing 2022 # Fit4F1 18-inch wet weather tires: intermediates in the morning followed by full wets in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AAE9uPoxq5 – Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 26, 2021

Sainz already tested for Pirelli in Jerez before starting the season, in February. From these new tests, the Italian Formula tire supplier will extract valuable information that it will distribute to the rest of the teams, since not everyone can participate in these tests.

After this second and final day of testing at Paul Ricard, Pirelli will only have two more days to test its intermediate and extreme rain tires before the 2022 season. Those two days of testing will be at Magny Cours on September 15-16. and the tests will be done with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.