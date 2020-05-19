The two-time world rally champion believes Carlos has exceptional talent

He is convinced that having ‘tested’ driving on the ground has been able to help

Carlos Sainz assures that his son will surprise Ferrari fans, just as he did at McLaren when he arrived in 2019. The two-time world rally champion sees Carlos with exceptional talent and is very proud of the new step forward he will take in his sports career from 2021.

“I am happy, for me he is a pride as a father. He has worked a lot and is making his career, I am happy and above all I see him very happy. Carlos cannot speak much at the moment. What I can say is that he is very happy But he will say it as soon as he can. It is something so special that he has to tell it. ”

“I must say that he has exceptional talent and what I did was help. Sometimes the name helps and other times it complicates things for you, but I am sure it will surprise all Ferrari fans, as it did at McLaren,” he said. Carlos Sainz commented in an interview with the Italian delegation of Sky Sports.

As for his beginnings, the recently proclaimed three-time Dakar champion believes that the fact that he has piloted a few times on the ground has helped him in certain circumstances.

“When Carlos wanted to start karting, I logically wanted him to give me a taste of his abilities. I saw what he did, surprising and different things. People were surprised too. That means he had talent.”

“Carlos also started driving on the ground and I think that helped him, both in the karts and later with Renault. He won many races on a wet track, it means that he did well and has good capabilities with the rally. I think it helps in some conditions “, has added.

On the other hand, he claims that in the past there have been some logical parent-child bickering, but it is past water. “There were difficult moments. You know, sometimes when the father says something to his son, the reaction may be the opposite. In the past we had tensions, but now it is another story,” Sainz said to conclude.

