Carlos Sainz Sr. has broken his silence regarding the imminent signing of his son by Scuderia Ferrari. The two-time world rally champion assures that “things are accelerating”, although he did not want to confirm anything as expected.

This morning, Ferrari has officially announced that Sebastian Vettel will leave the Maranello formation at the end of 2020. According to what this headline has learned, the move from Sainz to Ferrari is practically done and only a few fringes are missing.

In fact, the announcement by the Italian team is expected for the next 48 hours. The father of the Formula 1 driver has tried to remain cautious about Carlos’s movement, but has confirmed that things are moving.

“I can tell you little at this point, I do not want to deceive anyone. It is clear that things are accelerating and the teams are not going to wait for the season to start because it is not known if there will be a season,” said Sainz on the program. Let’s go on Wheels, by Movistar +.

“He is happy where he is and it is true that lately things are moving. I want to think that sooner or later there will be a solution, because we cannot be two more months based on rumors. You are going to allow me that I cannot count much more, these are delicate moments, “he added.

As for his opinion on the signing of his son for Ferrari, the three-time Dakar champion says that all he can do is encourage him to take the plunge. In addition, he sees Carlos with the necessary ambition to continue improving in the future.

“Life is happening. Either you stagnate or you take steps. I believe that he has the ambition to continue doing better and to take steps forward, as in 2019. That has to be the philosophy of any athlete. All I can do is encourage him to do it, as it should be, “said Sainz to conclude.

