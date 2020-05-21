The Sainz are cautious when it comes to commenting on the future of Fernando

Van der Zande, his former partner in Daytona, warns him about the dangers of Renault

Carlos Sainz Sr. admits that he would like to see Fernando Alonso again in Formula 1 in 2021, but he remembers that the decision is only that of the two-time F1 champion and he trusts his judgment.

Alonso knows better than anyone if he should return to Formula 1. That is what Carlos Sainz Sr. thinks about the rumors linking the Asturian with Renault for 2021, although as a fan he would celebrate the return of his compatriot to the greatest motor show in the world. .

“Fernando has the right to decide to do whatever he wants. I would like to see him on the track again, but he knows better than anyone what to do. As a friend and fan, I will respect what I decide, “says Sainz Sr. in statements to the Italian Sky.

The Sainz believe that Alonso should be in a category like F1. “F1 is for the best and Alonso is one of them,” said Carlos Sainz Jr. this week. However, father and son remain cautious about Fernando’s future and leave the decision in his hands.

It has also spoken on the subject Renger van der Zande, Alonso’s partner in the 24 hours of Daytona. The one from the Netherlands thinks that it would be great news for the Great Circus to receive him again in his paddock, but he doubts that a team like Renault can fulfill Fernando’s aspirations, since he knows his hunger for victory well enough.

“The return story with Renault is, of course, very nice, but I don’t see Renault becoming world champion next year and if Alonso goes elsewhere, it should be to a team that can win,” says Van der. Zande in statements to the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

“If he returns, he will be very eager to demonstrate his ability, but he left Formula 1 to try other things, Daytona, IndyCar and the Dakar and he will not have many options if he returns now. Maybe I’ll come back if they present you with a very good offer, but I don’t think it will happen“he thinks.

“I understand that people want it to happen, but that they remember how Schumacher fared. He was the best, but when he returned he was no longer. I think Alonso has more to lose than to win if he returns, “adds his former partner to finish.

