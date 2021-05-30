Sainz sends a message to the Tifosi: “Patience, we will certainly fight for titles”

Sainz is not content with a new podium in his adventure with Ferrari and aims to fight for important things in the coming years, when Formula 1 changes its appearance radically from the regulatory revolution of 2022.

In its fifth race Hand in hand with the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante, Carlos Sainz was able to reissue his best result in a Formula 1 race to date: to the second place he already achieved at Monza last year, the Madrid native added a new second podium box after battling his SF21 on the streets of the Principality of Monaco, a performance that says a lot about what he can achieve with Ferrari if the evolution of the Italians is good.

# 55 lowered expectations by ensuring that said achievement did not taste as good as he thinks it should, especially for the accident of his partner Charles Leclerc in qualifying on Saturday that deprived him of trying to go for pole position and thus snatch a first place that would have tasted great.

Sainz saved the Ferrari weekend with his podium in Monaco after Leclerc left before even starting.

However, Sainz is delighted at Ferrari after signing for them for this year 2021. «It is difficult to explain that feeling: a very special moment in a pilot’s career, because we all dream of it happening at a point in our lives. It happened to me when I was relatively young, 26 years old, and everything is still very new and impressive, “he said about this new chapter in his life.

“Being a Ferrari driver is a huge responsibility, you know that you are not only driving for a team, but for millions of fans in Italy and around the world. It’s an honor, ”he continued. Although on weekends he “escapes” to his native Madrid, during the week he is 100% dedicated to improving with the team. «When I am in Maranello it is to work. A normal day is a simulator from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., meeting with the engineers and dinner at 7:30 p.m.. I’m changing the Spanish schedule a bit, I’m going to bed early and the next day starts with more meetings, ”Sainz explained.

Will he fight for titles?

“Undoubtedly”. That’s how forceful Sainz was when answering a vital question about his aspirations with Ferrari. «It is another reason why I chose Ferrari: there are not so many teams that have the possibility and the ability to react. Of course it is complicated, but already this year we are showing that we are faster, “he explained.

The Ferrari board of directors opted for Sainz as a value for the future.

Although «now we need some time“, Since” we want to build a winning team “, the recent incorporation of the team is clear that sooner or later it will be in the fight between the greats. “Maybe not next year, but the following year. We will see what happens with the new regulation, we are working to be competitive already in 2022, but we do not know what the level of our rivals will be, “he said.

To do this, knowing every last inch of your car will be vital, something in which you recognize being up to date. «I like to go into details, I like Formula 1 not only because you can drive, but also because of the technology and the talent behind the work required to manufacture these cars, the mechanics, the aerodynamics … there are many things to learn to know the dynamics of a modern F1, it is really complex, “said Sainz.

Several are the members of the grid who have affirmed that the car counts much more than the driver, an aspect that Sainz hopes to compensate with an exhausted knowledge of his. “The truth is that the rider has less control over the aerodynamics, but it is the one that gives you the most grip when cornering. The rest can be learned, such as the ERS (Energy recovery system); If you know how to use it well, it can guarantee you more overtaking In race”.

Formula 1 renewed

On the other hand, several drivers have also confessed that they miss the V8 and V10 engines that were the protagonists of F1 before the hybrid era was established in the premier class of motorsport in 2014. Instead, Sainz is on the other side of the spectrum.

“Fans often believe that today’s F1 cars are no longer making noise, but when they come to the pit I see that they are trying to cover their ears. The noise is loud, certainly different from the V10 and V8 of the past. I’m personally getting used to it I don’t see it as a problem. If we can make cars that are fun, fast and spectacular, sound becomes something that fans will not even worry about, “he said.

The good relationship between Leclerc and Sainz can only pay off for the team.

At least for him, Formula 1 is “another world” compared to the lower categories when dealing with the electronics of the cars, the fuel management and the tires, with a car whose balance “changes at every corner”. The 2022 revolution looks like a revolutionary change that promises more advancements and fiercer struggles, a promise that Sainz watches closely.

“I want to believe that yes, I am following the work that F1 is doing to develop a regulation that allows the cars in the wake to follow each other more closely, generate less dirty air, just as Pirelli is creating special tires,” he commented on the matter . «For me they are going in the right direction, I like to see that F1 is changing to go in search of a greater spectacle, that is what everyone wants; the perfect compromise is between very fast cars and spectacular races.

Asked if he would lend himself to contribute his help for the development of the cars in the future, Sainz did not hesitate a second, highlighting the technological prowess that the current single-seaters represent. «Why not? Often people do not consider that these cars reach 1,000 horsepower with 50% efficiency and very low fuel consumption, only 100 kilos.

Finally, Sainz sent a message to the Tifosi: “Have a little patience. 2021 is a year for rebuild equipment and the confidence to start again in 2022. We are building a good team for the next few years, the drivers and everyone in Maranello are loaded with success, “he concluded.