The pilot hopes that the coronavirus will inspire solidarity in Formula 1

He believes that containing expenses is more essential than ever

Carlos Sainz sees his salary reduction as “logical” due to the coronavirus crisis and understands that it is “the right thing” at a time when the McLaren team has decreed an ERTE for its workers due to lack of income. For the Spanish, the coronavirus crisis shows that it is imperative that Formula 1 deepen an economic restructuring of sport. The time has come to “put the scissors in” to ensure the future of the category and for the teams to make an effort to reach a new consensus.

The Covid-19 pandemic represents an economic disaster for Liberty Media, but it also puts all ten teams in trouble. The 2021 budget ceiling had been set at $ 175 million, but teams have already agreed to drop it to $ 150 million. Still, voices have emerged in recent days proposing to go even further. FIA President Jean Todt believes it would be necessary to drop it to $ 120 million to $ 130 million.

Whatever the final decision, Carlos Sainz is convinced that the Covid-19 has exploited the weak points of the premier class. With an economic crisis in the making, the Spanish argues that, for pure survival, it is necessary to make brave decisions to avoid losing teams along the way.

“Formula 1 will suffer the consequences of this pandemic, like any other sport or sector. This situation is serving to make all teams aware that it is necessary to make an effort, be self-critical and agree to change certain things,” he explained. Madrid in an interview with Spanish media, including SoyMotor.com.

“You are going to have to insert the scissors, yes or yes. First for a subsistence problem so that the teams can get through this situation and so that Formula 1 can continue to exist. There was already a plan in place to cut budgets, for everyone to tighten their belts a little to make Formula 1 sustainable. ”

“It is not for me to decide where cuts should be made, but I think the chip has been changed a bit and everyone has become aware that the current model had to be touched to make the sport more competitive and level.”

“I am sure that with the rules that have already been agreed and the decisions that will be made these days we will see a more equal and sustainable Formula 1 in the future. We are a sport full of brilliant people, great engineers and professionals and a great infrastructure , and I think we can be an example of how to get out of this situation reinforced and be competing in a few months, as long as it is safe and responsible, of course. ”

The economic consequences have already been experienced in the first person, because the McLaren team has carried out the British equivalent of an ERTE, initially for three months and with effect on most of the workforce. Carlos Sainz and his partner have voluntarily lowered their wages by the same percentage as workers who remain active.

“Obviously I have been in contact with the team during all this time and was aware of how the situation was evolving not only at a competitive level, but also organizational within the team. As the days passed and there was no competition, they had to be taken the measures that affected the workforce and salaries, and it was clear to me that the right thing to do was to agree to a salary reduction in line with the team. ”

“It was the most logical and I think the right thing. Everyone is going through a very difficult situation and I am one of the team for good and bad. Hopefully this will end as soon as possible and that the measures taken have helped protect long-term jobs. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.